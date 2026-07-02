BUTLER, Wis. — American Flags Express in Butler is having one of its busiest years ever, with the owner crediting the country's 250th anniversary for a spike in sales this month alone.

READ ALSO | Immigrants stitch American flags with pride at Wisconsin's largest flag manufacturer

The flags made in Butler are sold around the world and have been displayed at historic locations like the White House, the Pentagon, and the beaches of Normandy.

WATCH: Butler flagmaker on his love of American flag as a teen

'It just fascinated me': Butler flagmaker on his love of American flag as a teen

Tom D'Amico has owned American Flags Express since 1998, but his connection to the American flag goes back much further.

"My parents gave me a camera when I was 13, and I started photographing US flags," D'Amico said.

That early passion eventually led him to build a business around the flag he loves.

"People love to have a US flag in their yard, and corporations. It just fascinated me, the way it waves and it's just a beautiful flag," D'Amico said.

It was a good decision.

The company makes flags of all sizes, including one measuring 50 by 80 feet. D'Amico said the most popular size is 3 by 5 feet, but the company is known for its large flags.

"Our company is known for large US flags as large as a football field," D'Amico said.

He has photos of his flags from all over the world. While most are American flags, the company also sells flags for other states and countries.

The 250th anniversary has been a significant driver of business.

"Sales have been up for the year, but just this month they're up 83%," D'Amico said. "We were prepared for an increase in sales, but not 83%."

The work at American Flags Express goes beyond selling new flags. The company also restores worn and historic flags, a task that seamstress Kate Stoll takes seriously.

"We're all excited because it's an honor. This is a 48-star American flag. It used to fly over a factory in Detroit until 1945," Stoll said.

Stoll learned to sew from her mother, and she brings that personal connection to every restoration project, including a recent one for a Gold Star family.

"We just did a flag for a Gold Star family that dated back to 1898 from the Spanish-American War, and it represented four generations of veterans. So that's a great privilege for all of us when we touch something like this. It has sentimental value," Stoll said.

The delicate nature of historic flags requires careful handling.

"The fabric is very fragile, so we have to work really carefully," Stoll said.

For D'Amico, the flag represents something that transcends commerce.

"Absolutely, and I think that's one thing that everybody agrees on: that the flag is a symbol of uniting the country," D'Amico said.

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