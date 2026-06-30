OAK CREEK — Every year, roughly 5 million American flags are made in Oak Creek, at Eder Flag — the largest flag and flag pole manufacturer in the nation.

As the country celebrates its 250th birthday, business is up more than 40% compared to the same time last year, and the people behind each stitch say the work means more than a paycheck.

Missy Verdev, a fashion designer who immigrated from Uganda, is one of those workers.

TMJ4 News Missy Verdev

"I feel really honored to be able to make the American flag," Verdev said.

For Verdev, the job is deeply personal.

"I never thought I would end up in America, but coming here it feels different. Most people say it's the land of opportunities for other people; you come here, and you're able to change your life and the life of your family back home. I think it's life-changing for me," Verdev said.

Watch: Immigrants stitch American flags with pride at Wisconsin's largest flag manufacturer

Immigrants stitch American flags with pride at Wisconsin's largest flag manufacturer

Her colleagues share that sentiment.

"America is nice. My life is good now, im working hard too, im making money and then I pay my bills too," another employee said.

Jodi Goglio, chief operating officer at Eder Flag, says the company's workforce reflects that spirit.

"Behind every stitch is a person, right?" Goglio said.

The 139-year-old company has long drawn on the skills of immigrants, many of whom bring sewing expertise with them.

"We have so many different countries represented here, languages, and it just works for us. When we first started manufacturing, we started to notice we had such great force with people that were immigrating here, and they have the skill of sewing, and so we just kind of kept that tradition on," Goglio said.

Each flag is handmade, with workers placing stars by hand onto the blue fabric. Eder Flag also holds a government contract to produce special edition America 250 flags in honor of the nation's 250th birthday.

TMJ4 News A woman places letters, by hand, on one of the special edition America 250 flags being made at Eder Flag in Oak Creek.

For Goglio, the work carries its own sense of pride.

"To be a manufacturer that makes an American-made product, in America, in Wisconsin. It's a joy," Goglio said.

Verdev says that joy is woven into every flag that leaves the facility.

"I've been able to welcome my confidence, get more outspoken out there, and one thing I can say is that these flags are really made with so much love," Verdev said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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