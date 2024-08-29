Wife of man tased by Wauwatosa Police reacts to newly released bodycam video

WAUWATOSA — The officers involved in an incident that left a 37-year-old man in a coma and fighting for his life have been cleared of wrongdoing.

Wauwatosa's Police Chief shared a letter and officer body-worn camera video of the May 22 incident, which happened at Pinelawn Memorial Park. The incident resulted in 37-year-old Johnny George being tased. The video had been the center of a TMJ4 Lighthouse investigation.

In the letter, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled the officer involved did not use excessive force and Chisholm justified the use of the Taser. However, Johnny's family still believes officers responded too aggressively and that the use of a taser was unnecessary.

Johnny George went into cardiac arrest and became unresponsive after being tased.

George's wife, Sunny, says this happened during a memorial service at Pinelawn Cemetery after they called 911 for medical help for another person.

Wauwatosa police claim Johnny's right arm swung around and hit one of the officers.

"This is not the result that anyone desires in situations like this," said Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis in a statement. "I must emphasize, the subject dictated our actions."

TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins watched the body-camera video with Johnny's wife, Sunny, who is adamant that there was never any fighting.

"I'm outraged. There was no reason for them to use a taser and almost end someone's life," said Sunny Geroge.

Sunny said doctors have told her the incident caused Johnny to go into Cardiac Arrest for upwards of 30 minutes. Since then, she said he has been on a ventilator, has suffered broken bones and injuries, and has fought off multiple infections.

She said he is still in a coma and fighting for his life, as medical staff deems his stable enough to be discharged from the hospital and go home, where he'll continue to require 24/7 care.

His family has set up a GoFundMe Fundraiser to help cover medical expenses. You can learn more about how to donate by clicking HERE.

