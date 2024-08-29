Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Wauwatosa police release bodycam footage from tasing incident that left man in critical condition

Posted

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police released body-cam video of an incident at the center of a TMJ4 Lighthouse investigation.

It shows what led officers to tase a 37-year-old man at a cemetery last May.

Johnny George went into cardiac arrest and became unresponsive after being tasered. George's wife, Sonny, says this happened during a memorial service at Pinelawn Cemetery after they called 911 for medical help for another person.

RELATED: 'I'm overwhelmed': Wife turns to TMJ4 as man in coma is discharged from hospital

Wauwatosa police claim Johnny's right arm swung around and hit one of the officers. In our story with Johnny's wife, she told us he was not violent. Sonny says her husband is still in a coma and fighting for his life at a local hospital.

Watch: Wife asks TMJ4 for help as husband who was tased by police is set to be released from the hospital

Wife asks TMJ4 for help as husband who was tased by police is set to be released from the hospital

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm ruled the officer involved did not use excessive force and justified the use of the Taser.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo