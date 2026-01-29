Wauwatosa parents rally behind WSTEM as it becomes an independent charter school

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — After a year of uncertainty, Wauwatosa STEM (WSTEM) is transitioning to an independent public charter school this fall following the Wauwatosa School Board's decision not to extend its contract.

The transformation comes after parents rallied to save the school when the school board voted against extending WSTEM's contract last year. A group of dedicated parents submitted applications for public charter status to keep the school operating.

"Pretty awful. It is heartbreaking," said Jessica Haywood, a WSTEM parent, reflecting on the initial decision last spring.

New independence brings opportunities

WSTEM will now operate as a tuition-free independent public charter school authorized by UW-Parkside. This change gives WSTEM new freedoms in curriculum and staffing decisions.

"We're able to set our own curriculums, we are able to do our hirings," Haywood said.

Ryan Rudnitzki, a parent and WSTEM Governance Council Treasurer, sees the independence as an opportunity for growth.

"The idea of being able to keep something alive that we feel strongly about and also have the opportunity for growth, I mean, there was always a cap on what we could do within the district," Rudnitzki said. "If we can fully get this off the ground, we could make it bigger and better than what it's been."

Enrollment and expansion plans

WSTEM began enrollment Monday and has seen strong interest from families. The school will serve 205 students in its first year, ranging from pre-K to 6th grade. Plans call for adding 7th grade next year and 8th grade the following year.

"We want to maintain what WSTEM stands for, which is smaller, multi-age classrooms," Haywood said.

Haywood is now also serving on the WSTEM Governance Council.

Current WSTEM students will receive enrollment preference for next school year, along with their siblings.

Challenges ahead

The transition isn't without hurdles. The governance council is still working to secure a permanent location and funding.

"We still have to finalize a lease. We're hoping to stay in Wauwatosa," Haywood said.

While WSTEM will receive some state funding, the governance council must also raise additional money to support operations.

"It's a heavy lift, right. I won't make any bones about that. Certainly, donations are great, and people can go to wstem.org and check out our website. There's a donation page on there," Rudnitzki said.

The school is hosting a fundraiser Monday February 2 at Your Office in downtown Milwaukee, with proceeds supporting WSTEM's operations.

