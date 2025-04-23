Parents outraged as school board votes to close WSTEM after next school year

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A months-long fight by Wauwatosa parents to save Wauwatosa STEM (WSTEM) came to a surprising halt this week when the school board voted to close WSTEM after the next school year, accelerating a previously approved five-year phase-out plan.

In October, the Wauwatosa School Board had initially voted to close WSTEM gradually, phasing classes out over five years. However, at a special board meeting this week, board members changed course and decided to close the school much sooner.

"It isn't our first rodeo because they've dangled the carrot before," Haywood said.

Jessica Haywood has a second grade student at WSTEM.

"We've you know had to hear that all these possibilities, all this hope, and have all these extra meetings, do all these extra things, and then take it all away with no transparency, no explanation, no communication," Haywood explained.

Parents believe the process has been unfair to the entire Wauwatosa community.

"If they would've just had the decency to explain anything about why this was happening, maybe there wouldn't be such outrage," Haywood said.

The frustration extends beyond parents to school administrators as well.

"We've essentially gone through so many different hoops over the last year. We've done everything the district's asked us to do and so to end up in this position is frustrating," Justin Dux, WSTEM treasurer and parent said.

Dux indicated they're now exploring options to keep WSTEM operating, potentially outside the district.

"Yeah there's a chance. I mean I think our hope is that we're able to make things work for the Wauwatosa school district," Dux explained.

The district declined an interview request Wednesday but said in a statement that STEM education will be offered district-wide next year. The school board president, who voted to close the school, said he didn't have time for an interview Wednesday.

"This city wants this very good school. This school is a very bright spot on the district." Haywood said.

