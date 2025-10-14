MADISON — Wisconsin lawmakers took a major step toward stiffer punishment for reckless drivers, passing a bill that would allow officers to tow vehicles of first-offense reckless drivers.

READ ALSO | Perspectives on legislation as MPD chief backs 1st-offense reckless driving tows

The bill passed both the Assembly and Senate with broad bipartisan support. Governor Tony Evers' staff confirmed he supports the legislation after a minor tweak that leaves it up to officers to decide whether to tow a reckless driver's car rather than requiring it.

TMJ4

The new legislation addresses struggles officers have faced enforcing the state's current reckless driving tow law, which requires the reckless driver to be the owner of the car they're driving and be a repeat offender with unpaid tickets.

"We're seeing more and more deaths. We're seeing more and more police chases," said State Senator LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat who knows the enforcement challenges firsthand.

TMJ4

The new bill simplifies enforcement by making it applicable on a first or subsequent offense, regardless of whether drivers have unpaid fines or if they own the vehicle.

Johnson acknowledged having reservations about expanding the law but said safety concerns outweighed those worries.

"I did because there's always a concern for unintended consequences, but when you see situations like the street takeovers, making sure that our streets are safe for everybody is extremely important," Johnson said.

Watch: State lawmakers pass bill allowing vehicle towing for first-offense reckless drivers, Governor signals support

State lawmakers pass bill allowing towing for 1st-offense reckless drivers

State Senator Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican who helped write the bill, believes the legislation will serve as an effective deterrent.

"I think reckless drivers will think twice about operating recklessly," Wanggaard said.

TMJ4

The legislation could also impact vehicle owners who lend their cars to others.

"That's one thing, but anybody who would allow somebody to operate a vehicle they own that they don't have a good relationship that maybe they're not as trustworthy, maybe they'll think twice about loaning that vehicle out," Wanggaard said.

The legislation would require municipalities to pass an ordinance to allow officers to utilize the new towing authority. It now goes to Gov. Evers for approval.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error