RACINE — A 20-year-old woman charged in a crash that injured 11 people in Racine was already out on bond for allegedly causing a deadly hit-and-run crash just nine months earlier.

Shamya Anderson faces 29 charges, most of them felonies, after prosecutors say she crashed into a Jeep and a city bus on Wednesday. She has no valid driver's license.

The mother of Dwayne Carr, who was killed in December's alleged hit-and-run, expressed outrage that Anderson was free to drive again.

"I'm just so glad she's off the streets. I am so glad she's off the streets. I mean, I miss my son every day, every minute, there's no time that goes by that I don't think about my son and what she took away from me," said Tresia Funderburg.

Previous deadly crash

Dwayne Carr was a pedestrian struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 6. Prosecutors say Anderson was behind the wheel.

Submitted Photo Tresia Funderburg and her son Dwayne Carr. Carr died in a hit-and-run allegedly caused by Shamya Anderson on Dec. 6.

"He was standing right there getting ready to go across the street to get his ride, and she was coming down the street, changed lanes, and hit him," Funderburg said.

In January, Anderson was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle without a valid license causing death, hit-and-run involving death, and homicide by vehicle - use of a controlled substance.

"And then they gave her a $50,000 signature bond," Funderburg said.

Racine crash suspect out on bond for deadly hit-and-run when she allegedly injured 11 more people

Wednesday's crash

Nine months after Anderson was initially charged, she's back in court. This time for a crash caught on surveillance video on Wednesday.

The video shows a red Nissan Rogue losing control and smashing into a black Jeep and a city bus. Police say 11 people were hurt, and prosecutors say Anderson was the driver.

On Friday, Anderson was charged with reckless driving, operating without a valid license, causing great bodily harm, second-degree reckless injury, 10 counts of child abuse - recklessly causing harm, and multiple counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping.

In total, she faces 25 felony charges and four misdemeanors related to Wednesday's crash.

Mother seeks justice

Funderburg questioned why Anderson was still able to drive after the December incident.

"The system is not working - I don't understand why she was still out here able to drive and I just don't understand," Funderburg said.

With everyone involved in Wednesday's crash expected to survive, Funderburg hopes for accountability.

"Please, no bonds where she can get out. She needs to stay in jail," Funderburg said.

A court commissioner set Anderson's cash bond Friday at $500,000.

