11 injured, 1 arrested following multi-vehicle crash involving Racine city bus

RACINE, Wis. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that injured 11 people and involved a Racine city bus.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 p.m. after a Nissan Rogue traveling westbound on 16th Street in Racine crossed the center line. The Rogue first struck the back of a Jeep Wrangler before spinning around and being struck by the city bus.

The driver of the Rogue, a 20-year-old female, was arrested and is being treated at the hospital.

All of the injuries sustained in the crash are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the Racine Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7816. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

