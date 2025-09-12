Ozaukee County excluded from Wisconsin FEMA disaster declaration

CEDARBURG, Wis. — President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for counties impacted by recent flooding in Wisconsin, but residents in Ozaukee County will not receive individual assistance from FEMA after being excluded from the declaration.

Neighbors in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties will soon learn when they can apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. However, Ozaukee County was notably absent from the federal disaster declaration.

Fans are still drying out the garage of Erin Ortiz's Cedarburg home following the recent historic flooding that devastated her property.

"It was high and it was throughout the entire lower level of our house. So, all of our possessions, the finished basement, everything in the garage, motorcycles, vehicles, everything was flooded," Ortiz said.

When asked about the extent of damage, Ortiz confirmed it was significant, including tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

On Friday, Ortiz learned FEMA wouldn't be offering individual assistance to people who live in her county, but she wasn't shocked by the news.

"I'm honestly not surprised. When you look at where the county has been hit really hard collectively, FEMA didn't step in, people weren't given assistance, and then when you look at other areas in Wisconsin, other areas of the country, and you look at everyone who was hit really hard, areas that are hurt worse in a much more concentrated area, it's not surprising that those are where those funds are going to be allocated," Ortiz said.

County officials expected exclusion

Those in charge of Ozaukee County's emergency management are not surprised to be left off the declaration either.

"That is not surprising based on the level of damage that we initially assessed and had reports of, and had been going through for some time. It just does not rise to the level to meet the criteria," said Scott Ziegler, emergency management director for the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

However, Ziegler says he's still hopeful public assistance will be offered down the road for infrastructure repairs.

"Public assistance — so, roadways, bridges, culverts, municipal facilities — that sort of stuff. We are in the process of review now, and I would expect that we'll hear relatively soon where things are at with that. We believe we meet those thresholds as a county — what we don't know yet if we meet the total thresholds necessary for the entire state," Ziegler said.

For homeowners like Ortiz, the focus remains on the aftermath and the cleanup process.

"I think there's no disappointment because it's not expected. Fortunately, we've been really lucky with friends and family. They've given us support during this really tough time, and that's what counts and what's given us hope to continue," she said.

Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins via email that "the county is working with the State of Wisconsin to seek FEMA assistance."

He also points to recent projects that help to minimize damage from the recent historic flooding.

"The county has partnered with the state and federal government, as well as private funding organizations, on wetland and water-focused ecological projects over the last 15-plus years to address the management of storm runoff and flooding. These investments total more than $20 million. Without a doubt, these efforts minimized some of the damage from the historic rains we saw last month," said Dzwinel.

