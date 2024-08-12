Owner of former Cedarburg animal sanctuary sentenced to probation

Holly Herbst a co-owner of Autumn Farm Sanctuary, who was charged with animal mistreatment, has been sentenced to probation.

The Cedarburg animal sanctuary was shut down earlier this year when law enforcement seized all remaining animals and Herbst was criminally charged.

The maximum sentence Herbst faced was a $10,000 fine and 9 months in jail. Ultimately, the judge gave Herbst a year of probation.

Outside of the Ozaukee County Courthouse, TMJ4 News tried to get Herbst's reaction to the judge's decision but she chose not to speak with us.

TMJ4 did connect with former volunteers from Autumn Farm Sanctuary, who showed up with signs in hand calling for justice for the animals that were living at the farm. They believe Herbst should have been prosecuted to the fullest extent.

"We tried to help her (Herbst) over and over," said Julie Gilmore, a former volunteer who first blew the whistle on alleged mistreatment. "Rescues reached out to her over and over she refused. That is arrogance, blatant arrogance. So because of that, more animals died, because she refused."

As part of a plea deal, the judge found Herbst guilty of a count of intentionally failing to provide water and a charge of intentional animal mistreatment was dismissed. The judge ordered her not to harbor any animals as a condition of her year-long probation.

The judge also told Herbst that if she violates her probation she'll have to serve 120 days in jail.

