Owner of former animal sanctuary wants to host a dog park despite mistreatment charges

CEDARBURG - — New video, uncovered by TMJ4's Lighthouse team, provides a look inside a Cedarburg animal sanctuary on the day investigators made the call to shut it down and seize the animals.

Holly Herbst, the owner of Autumn Farm Sanctuary, is charged with intentional animal mistreatment. She's pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered her not to harbor any animals as a condition of her release but the Lighthouse team has uncovered new plans Herbst has to still host animals on her farm.

Former volunteers, who blew the whistle on alleged animal mistreatment at Autumn Farm Sanctuary, were shocked to learn of Herbst's intent to now host a dog park.

"I would never take my animal to a place where they're being charged," said Julie Gilmore. "There are charges against her (Herbst) for mistreatment."

"I'd want to know who I'm giving my money to," agreed another former volunteer, Erin Hammock.

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office body camera video shows Herbst talking about her plans to make money on Sniffspot, a website that allows landowners to provide private dog parks.

As the conversation was taking place 45 animals were in the process of being seized from Autumn Farm. Ozaukee County investigators arrived on April 22nd with a vet who determined removal was necessary for the welfare of the animals writing in a summary report "It was immediately apparent upon walking into the animal housing area that neither basic daily care nor any visible recommended improvements had been made since the last visit".

The vet also wrote, "Even routine care was not provided leading to lameness, infection, and visible skin mites".

Body camera video also captured the moment Herbst was informed about the decision to remove and rehome the animals. Her comments suggest she was unaware of how to care for animals in the first place.

Underweight pigs with skin damage and overgrown hooves were among the animals seized. The pigs are recovering at area animal rescues. But for other animals, it was too late. Farm Bird Sanctuary rescued more than a dozen chickens, but later said some birds had to be euthanized due to "rampant" infection.

Herbst is facing two charges — intentionally mistreating animals and intentionally failing to provide water to animals.

As for whether attempting to host a dog park is a violation of her bond conditions, the Ozaukee County Undersheriff says that the agency is aware and investigating.

TMJ4 spoke to the founder of Sniffspot, about the charges Herbst is currently facing, and inquired about the company's hosting policy for private dog parks. The founder said, "I can confirm that due to the allegations of animal mistreatment, we have banned this host at this time per our policy".

Herbst is due to appear in court in mid-June. She could face up to $20,000 in fines and 18 months in prison.

Autumn Farm Sanctuary is listed as closed, the phone number has been disconnected and no trespassing signs have been posted at the entrance to the property.

