Co-owner of Autumn Farm Sanctuary charged with mistreating animals

Holly Herbst, co-owner of Autumn Sanctuary Farm in Ozaukee County has been charged with mistreating animals.

The owners of Autumn Farm Sanctuary are the focus of an ongoing sheriff's investigation. TMJ4's Andrea Albers first reported on it her Lighthouse investigation last week.

Herbst is facing two misdemeanor charges:



mistreating animals — intentional or negligent violation, and,

Failure to provide proper drink to confined animals.

Both charged carry a sentence of 9 months or a fine of $10,000.

The probable cause documents indicate Autumn Farm Sanctuary was once "a thriving and well-kept farm animal sanctuary, but the condition of the farm began to deteriorate in 2022 and 2023." Documents indicate Holly Herbst was going through a divorce with the other co-owner, Alyssa Herbst, but that Holly was the only one who kept living at the property.

Court documents say the farm began to struggle financially and was relying more and more on unpaid volunteer work — those volunteers reported that the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care and often went without food or water for long periods of time.

According to those documents, one volunteer reported that holly "sent her a text message demanding water not be put in the animals bowls because they would dump the bowls and spill the water."

Volunteers also reported a large, aggressive pig that was allegedly injuring other animals — those injuries were not treated, and the pig even killed a goat, according to probable cause documents. Those volunteers went on to report many of the animals were ill or injured, and that "several of the animals died or were euthanized due to their untreated conditions."

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) reached out to the Herbsts to re-home the animals. According to court documents, Alyssa was open to the idea, but Holly was "resistant to any offers of assistance."

In February, Ozaukee County law enforcement, along with a MADACC veterinarian, made an unannounced visit to Autumn Farm Sanctuary. They raised concerns of "lack of adequate fresh clean water," according to the criminal complaint, but the vet did not feel the animals needed to be seized.

At that time, Holly was warned that conditions needed to improve, "or she could face legal consequences." She told a Sheriff's detective, "that's a battle I will fight all day."

By late March and early April, Ozaukee County law enforcement and the MADACC vet received additional reports of "ongoing" animal neglect, according to court documents. Another unannounced visit revealed empty food and water bowls and water bowls that were "filthy with mud and feces."

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office seized a pig, two turkeys, 34 chickens, 3 goats, 3 ducks and 2 pot-bellied pigs from the farm. According to court documents, several of those chickens died or had to be euthanized due to untreated illnesses and infections.

Read the full criminal complaint below.

