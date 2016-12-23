Teen who died in fall from Mt. Olympus water slide in Wisconsin Dells identified

WISCONSIN DELLS -- The 16-year-old who fell to his death from a closed water slide at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells Wednesday night has been identified as Addison Williams.

Williams was visiting the Dells from Port St. Lucie, Florida with his family. It was his first time experiencing snow.

According to police, Williams was sledding in another area with his brother and a friend when they decided to climb a seven-foot fence and enter an area of the water park that had already been closed for the season.

Police say Williams was sledding down one of the water slides when he became stuck in accumulated snow, and tried to free himself. That's when he fell 35 feet to his death below.

State officials say they are looking into safety around the incident, but Mt. Olympus is not believed to be at fault.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with funeral expenses for the Williams family. You can donate here.

