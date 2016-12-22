Teen killed in fall from slide at Mt. Olympus in Wis. Dells was 16-year-old visiting from Florida

LAKE DELTON -- The boy who was killed in a fall from a water slide at Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells Wednesday night was a 16-year-old visiting from Florida, police say.

In a news conference Thursday, the Lake Delton Police Chief said the 16-year-old was sledding with his brother and a friend when they decided to climb over a seven-foot fence to reach an area where water slides had already been closed for the season.

The chief said it was the teen's first time being outside in the cold and snow. Upon trying to sled down one of the water slides, he got caught in accumulated slow and fell 35 feet to another slide below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has not yet been identified. The Sauk County Coroner's office is investigating the case.

