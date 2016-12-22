Boy dies after falling off Mt. Olympus water slide

Lake Delton police said a boy died Wednesday night after he fell from an outdoor water slide at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park.

WISC-TV is reporting that the juvenile, whose name is not being released yet, and two others entered the park around 10:30 p.m. The outdoor water park is closed for the season. Police said the area is fenced and all gates were locked.

All three juveniles climbed to the top of the water slide. The juvenile then proceeded to sled down the slide. According to the release, the juvenile got caught in accumulated snow, tried freeing himself and fell 35 feet to the ground.

Lake Delton's police chief said paramedics tried to resuscitate the juvenile but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile's family was staying at the Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park -- Hotel Rome and were on scene shortly after the incident.

The Sauk County Coroner's office is investigating further.

LAKE DELTON, Wis.

