Body of Wisconsin man found in northern Illinois city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a Wisconsin man whose body was found in the northern Illinois city of Rockford.

The Rockford Register Star reports he's been identified as 21-year-old Brian Thomas Abbott of Racine, Wisconsin. He was found with stab wounds on the streets of a residential area.

Officers responded to a call around 5:30 a.m. Thursday with a report of a man on the ground who wasn't breathing.

Rockford Police Assistant Deputy Chief Doug Pann says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

The death marks the 25th killing in Rockford this year, which is the most in two decades. There were 31 homicides 1996.

