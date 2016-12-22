Waukesha baby finds liver transplant donor less than an hour after getting on list

A 5-month-old Waukesha baby is experiencing what can definitely be called a Christmas miracle.

Daniel McCabe was in need of a lifesaving liver transplant, and fast.

The boy suffers from biliary atresia, a rare liver disorder, and was put on the waiting list at 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 13, according to Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ.

But no one expected how soon a match would be found for Daniel, who was being treated at Chicago's Lurie Children’s Hospital.

A liver became available on the deceased donor registry by 10:55 a.m., and it was a match.

Daniel underwent a successful transplant at the hospital.

Hospital officials say the short wait time is rare.

NBC Chicago reports that the over the last five years, only 43 people nationwide, including Daniel, have waited 40 minutes or less for a match, according to the United Network of Organ Sharing, and around 6,000 people receive a liver transplant each year.

