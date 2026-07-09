Brady Thomas, a Wisconsin veteran and physical education teacher, launched his "Project 200" challenge today in La Crosse. His goal is to run and bike 235 miles across the state over three days, to raise money for veteran fitness access.

Thomas is running a marathon each day and biking more than 50 miles as he makes his way across the state from La Crosse to Manitowoc. His finish line is the Wisconsin Maritime Museum.

Brady Thomas

"As a veteran myself, this mission is very important and close to my heart and I want to go out there and show anybody can make a positive impact in people's lives, every single day," Thomas said.

Watch: Wisconsin veteran and PE teacher runs and bikes 235 miles across state to support veteran fitness

Wisconsin veteran and PE teacher runs and bikes 235 miles across state to support veteran fitness

Thomas is using fitness as a platform to give back to the veteran community. He is trying to raise $25,000 for ValorFit, a nonprofit that works with gyms and fitness centers across the country to provide veterans with free access to working out.

Thursday afternoon, Thomas reported he had already reached 30 miles of his 235-mile goal.

To donate to Thomas' effort, visit his GoFundMe page.

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