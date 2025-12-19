Wisconsin breaks its 24-hour precipitation record during August flooding

Wisconsin experienced historic flooding in August that shattered the state’s 24-hour precipitation record, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The flooding caused extensive damage to public infrastructure and homes throughout southeast Wisconsin. By October, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had distributed nearly $92 million to flood survivors across the region.

Watch: Drone video shows the aftermath of flooding across southeast Wisconsin

Drone video shows the aftermath of flooding across southeast Wisconsin

A Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District rain gauge on the roof of James Madison High School in northwest Milwaukee recorded the record-breaking rainfall from 5 p.m. Aug. 9 to 1:50 p.m. Aug. 10, a 21-hour period.

The majority of the rain fell between 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 3 a.m. Aug. 10, 2025. Rain rates were 1 to 3 inches per hour for several hours, according to the NWS.

A committee including staff from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Midwestern Regional Climate Center, Wisconsin State Climate Office, National Weather Service Central Region and National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan reviewed the rain gauge data and meteorological scenario.

The committee determined that 14.55 inches of precipitation was recorded, breaking the previous 24-hour record of 11.72 inches set on June 24, 1946, near Mellen in Ashland County.

You can read the full report about the rainfall record below.

20251219 Wisconsin 24 Hour Precipitation by TMJ4 News

A table of Wisconsin records can be viewed here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error