Weather blog: Storm potential late Wednesday into early Thursday

Wednesday evening through very early Thursday morning we expect storms to move across Wisconsin. These storms could pack a punch, bringing strong winds, hail, pockets of heavy rain, and lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the state, including most of SE Wisconsin, in an Enhanced Risk area for severe weather; this is a level 3 of 5 risk.

TMJ4

Storms will develop to our north and west late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. They will then track south and southeast, moving into SE WI by late Wednesday evening/Wednesday night. Much of the storm action looks like it will be moving into our area after dark. With the loss of daytime heating, we can see a loss of instability. This can sometimes cause storms to weaken. This may be the case for us tomorrow, that storms weaken as they approach Lake Michigan. However, if the storms are able to maintain intensity, we may see a few locally severe storms.

All four of our high-resolution models show a fair amount of consistency, bringing an area of strong storms through late Wednesday into early Thursday.

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

TMJ4

Strong/damaging winds appear to be the primary concern for our area late Wednesday into early Thursday. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph, or stronger, are possible. These winds could cause damage to trees and powerlines.

The hail and tornado threat look low but are not zero. There will also likely be lightning, and you know the saying... When Thunder Roars, Head Indoors!

There is potential for a widespread 0.50"- 1.5" of rain, with isolated areas picking up over 2" of rain. There will be plenty of available moisture for storms to tap into, so while the flood threat looks low, we will have to keep an eye on any areas of heavy rain. The other factor here is that most of SE Wisconsin is in a moderate drought, so the ground should be able to absorb a fair amount of rainfall.

TMJ4

Stay with TMJ4 on air and online throughout Wednesday for the latest forecast updates.

Stay weather aware Wednesday night, and make sure you have a way to get warning information. This is especially important as these storms look like they will move through after dark, when it will be hard to have visual confirmation on storms. Also, if a warning is issued very late, after you have gone to bed, you need to have a tool that will wake you up if a warning is issued. A weather radio can be a life-saving investment when it comes to late night and overnight storms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip