There will no longer be Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, or Warnings this winter

Changes are coming to cold weather headlines issued by the National Weather Service.
Cold Winter Day
Scripps News Milwaukee
Cold and snowy day in Port Washington, Wisconsin.
Starting this winter, there will no longer be Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, or Warnings. Not because it won't get cold, but because the language the National Weather Service uses surrounding extreme cold events has changed.

Wind Chill Watch will become Extreme Cold Watch
Wind Chill Warning will become Extreme Cold Warning
Wind Chill Advisory will become Cold Weather Advisory

Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings will be issued when the forecast calls for -30° wind chills. The Cold Weather Advisory will be issued when wind chill values of -20° are expected.

EXTREME COLD HEADLINES.png
Changes have been made to extreme cold headlines

The change aims to simplify the messaging surrounding cold weather. This keeps the headline focused on the cold weather, regardless of the wind.

Learn more about the Hazard Simplification Project from the National Weather Service here.

Tim Halbach, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Milwaukee National Weather Service, said that in the last 19 years, their office has issued 96 Wind Chill Advisories, but only four Wind Chill Warnings. That averages out to about five cold weather advisories per year, with cold weather warnings being far rarer.

This story was originally posted by Kristen Kirchhaine at Scripps News Milwaukee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

