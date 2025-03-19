Southeast Wisconsin weather: Storms to night snow

A wild day of weather ahead across Wisconsin today. We will be on the warmer side of the system during the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

That will give us the chance for a couple rounds of showers and storms. An isolated storm could be strong to severe mainly towards the state line and into northern Illinois. But the good news is that in recent model trends the low has shifted a bit further south keeping the best chance for severe weather south too.

Temperatures will quickly fall this evening allowing a change over to snow from northwest to southeast late in the evening into the overnight hours.

A dusting up to 2" will be possible with some locally higher amount towards Fond Du Lac and Dodge Counties. Very strong winds tonight with gusts over 45 mph which is why we have a wind advisory from 7pm to 7am.

Snow will wrap up early Thursday morning with clearing skies as the day goes on. Temperatures will be chilly Thursday near 40 before warming up into the 50s on Friday.

Late in the day Friday a cold front will work towards us bringing the chance for an isolated rain shower or two. Temperatures behind that front will fall into the upper 30s for highs on Saturday then another system brings a mix for Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Rain & Storms Likely, Breezy

High: 45

Wind: NE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain To Snow, Breezy, Up to 2"

Low: 29

Wind: N 15-25 G 45 mph

THURSDAY: Ch. Snow Early, Breezy, Clearing Skies

High: 41

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Iso. Shower Late

High: 54

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler

High: 38

SUNDAY: Mix Chance

High: 42

