Live blog: Clean up underway in SE Wisconsin after severe storms moved through the area

Residents across southeast Wisconsin are beginning the cleanup process after severe storms rolled through the area. Storms are expected to move through the area again Wednesday, according to Storm Team 4.

Here are live updates as cities clean up and prepare for another round of storms:

9 a.m. -- Severe weather outlook upgrades SE Wisconsin risk

All of SE Wisconsin is back in a level 3 of 5 "enhanced risk" for severe weather later today.

Upgrade.... All of SE Wisconsin back in a level 3 of 5 "enhanced risk" for severe weather later today. #wiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/L2eJXcopdf — Brian Niznansky (@BrianNizTMJ4) August 11, 2021

8:45 a.m. -- Mayor of West Allis asks for patience as the city cleans up after severe storms

Mayor Dan Devine from West Allis asked for patience from residents during the clean-up process.

8:40 a.m. -- Wauwatosa PD said their phone lines are down

The Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet that their phone lines are down and not working. The lobby is still open for in-person services. In case of an emergency, call 911.

8:30 a.m. -- Storm timing for Wednesday night: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Storm Team 4 says these storms will likely be severe with damaging straight-line winds as the primary threat again. Click here to read the full forecast.

