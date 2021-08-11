More storms on the way Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — You won't have much time to clean up from last night's storms with more severe storms on the way later today.

It's going to be another uncomfortably hot and humid day with temperatures reaching the lower 90s and heat index values up to around 105 by this afternoon.

It looks like another line of storm rolls into southeast Wisconsin between 5 and 9pm this evening.

These storms will likely be severe with damaging straight line winds as the primary threat again.

One more hot and humid day is on the way for Thursday, but relief is in sight.

There may also be one final round of storms late Thursday night.

Beautiful weekend weather is on the horizon with sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures around 80 degrees.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Hot, and Humid. Severe T-Storms Likely Late

High: 93, Heat Index 105

Wind: sw 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Severe Storms Likely Early. Partly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 70

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Still Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms At Night

High: 90

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasent

High: 78

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 81

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 83