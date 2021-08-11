Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

How to practice food safety during a power outage

items.[0].image.alt
Aron Ranen/AP
Volunteers stock a refrigerator with free food for people in need in Los Angeles on July 20, 2020. A network called, LA Community Fridge, has placed eight of across the Los Angeles area, from the Highland Park neighborhood north of downtown to Exposition Park near the University of Southern California to the seaside city of Long Beach, with plans to install more. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)
Free Food Refrigerators
Posted at 11:18 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:43:29-04

MILWAUKEE — With severe storms knocking out power for thousands of people, it's important to know how long the food in your refrigerator and freezer can go without power.

The USDA says food kept in the refrigerator for four hours or less during a power outage is safe to eat if the door is kept closed as much as possible.

You should throw away refrigerated perishable food like meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after you've been without power for more than four hours.

According to foodsafety.gov, you should never taste food to determine if it's safe, and to remember "when in doubt, throw it out!"

You can read a full list of what refrigerated and frozen foods are safe to eat and what are not here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award