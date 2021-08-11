How to practice food safety during a power outage

MILWAUKEE — With severe storms knocking out power for thousands of people, it's important to know how long the food in your refrigerator and freezer can go without power.

The USDA says food kept in the refrigerator for four hours or less during a power outage is safe to eat if the door is kept closed as much as possible.

You should throw away refrigerated perishable food like meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after you've been without power for more than four hours.

According to foodsafety.gov, you should never taste food to determine if it's safe, and to remember "when in doubt, throw it out!"

You can read a full list of what refrigerated and frozen foods are safe to eat and what are not here.

