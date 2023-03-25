Here are the snow totals across Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Snow is making its way across Southeast Wisconsin and several inches of snow have already fallen. The heaviest snow is already through the Milwaukee area but we could still see a couple more inches.

The snow has led to some power outages and poor road conditions across the area.

For the latest on power outages and road conditions, check out our live blog.

Snow rates will pick up during the mid-late morning hours. Much of the area, including Milwaukee, are expecting upwards of 5-8" of snowfall. Locally higher amounts are possible.

A sharp cutoff is expected far NW in the direction of central Wisconsin. Gusty winds up to 40mph will make travel tricky as the snow falls. Reduced visibility and slushy conditions are likely during the worst of the snow -- from roughly 5-11 a.m.

Check out the latest snow totals:

SNOW TOTALS | A handful of reports so far this morning.



It is STILL snowing from Fond du Lac down towards Madison. That band will swing through Milwaukee later this morning and into the early afternoon. Expect another few inches of snow around midday. #wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/1Jz5mtABll — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) March 25, 2023

Light snow showers will linger into the early afternoon, with some more moderate snow persisting near the lake until 3-4 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip