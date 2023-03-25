Live updates: Road conditions deteriorate as spring snowstorm passes over SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of Southeast Wisconsin beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for the counties not affected by the warning.

Most of the area can expect to see 5-8+ inches of snow, but the real concern is blowing. There will be gusty winds up to 40 mph causing reduced visibility. Those winds could also lead to tree damage and power outages in the area.

The snow expected will be heavy and wet, collecting more on grass than pavement. However, heavy snowfall rates may overcome the warm pavement leading to difficult travel conditions Saturday morning.

6:15 a.m. update:

We are starting to see some blue pop up on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation map, meaning roads are becoming snow covered. If you don't have to go on the roads this morning, don't. Things are getting messy.

DOT Roads are becoming snow covered across SE Wisconsin.

6 a.m. update:

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works sent an update saying general ice control was initiated at 4 a.m. The initial plan had been 6 a.m.

DPW said when or whether they scale up to a General Ice Control depends on the pavement temperatures, air temperatures, and how much snow begins to fall. If the air and pavement temperatures remain above freezing, less snow/ice will accumulate on the pavement and a GIC may not be necessary.

5 a.m. update:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation's 511 website shows winter conditions as slippery all across Southeast Wisconsin.

511 The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows road conditions as slippery.

4:30 a.m. update:

Road conditions are deteriorating in Racine County as the storm moves through the area. TMJ4's Julia Fello is in the Storm Chaser monitoring road conditions.

Just passed a slide-off on 94 southbound in #RacineCounty⚠️ Again, if you were planning to go out this morning, especially if you live in the south part of our viewing area—please be safe or just stay home until this gets cleared up! pic.twitter.com/HGpirWICBd — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 25, 2023

#Wisconsin #StatePatrol also busy in #KenoshaCounty ⚠️ this spinout has a vehicle ending 180 degrees the other way on 94 near the exit to 52nd St. #WIwx pic.twitter.com/xndRrgrZfa — Julia Fello (@JuliaFello) March 25, 2023

