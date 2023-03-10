Heavy and wet snow takes down trees across Milwaukee area

This latest round of snow came down heavy and wet and took down trees across the Milwaukee area.

Some trees landed on top of cars while others blocked lanes of traffic.

One man sent TMJ4 News video of debris caught in a city truck and being dragged against a parked car.

Two brothers cleaned up what they could near Capitol Drive and North 37th Street.

"Should be some kind of program to help the old people with stuff like this," said Don Drummond.

While Drummond and his brother struggled with the clean up, he worried about people who cannot manage to clear the debris.

"What about the people that are older than me? What are they supposed to do? A lot of old people are on fixed incomes, they don’t have money to pay people to do this kind of stuff," Drummond said.

Near Bluemound Road and 76th Street in Wauwatosa, one homeowner saw his hundred-year-old evergreen crack under the weight of the snow.

"We have so many calls that we have to perform triage on some of them. We’re working on clearing people's driveways and things that are big problems," August Hoppe said.

Hoppe Tree Service cleared the branches that landed on the home's roof but had to make plans for a second trip to do larger more intensive work on the tree.

Hoppe said this was the heaviest impactful snow he has seen in several years and their office line had 30 calls waiting for them when they opened Friday morning.

"Been a crazy day. We knew there was going to be a storm happening, so we were kind of monitoring things but the weight of the snow has been a lot more than we thought," Hoppe said.

Hoppe expects this storm will keep them busy for weeks during what is typically a very slow season.

Milwaukee Department of Public Works has been prioritizing emergency tree requests and focusing on those that fell on homes, cars, and streets.

You can call in an emergency tree request at (414) 286-CITY (2489).

If it is not an emergency you can submit the issue through milwaukee.gov/clickforaction.

If you think the city is at fault you can file a claim https://city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/filingaclaim.

