Winter Storm Warning: Snow causes dangerous travel Thursday

***A WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES STARTING AT 9 A.M. 4-8" OF SNOW, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS NEAR 10" ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***

***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR DODGE, FOND DU LAC, AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES STARTING AT 9 A.M. 1-4" OF SNOW IS EXPECTED IN THIS AREA. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY.***

A winter storm brings steady snow and gusty winds Thursday, causing dangerous travel conditions across the area. Snow starts in the morning, with the heaviest snow around midday and the afternoon. Areas with the highest expected snowfall could see snowfall rates 1-1.5" an hour during the afternoon. There will be a sharp cut-off to the northwest in snowfall amounts. So even though there is a good chance for a few inches of snow through Beaver Dam and Fond du Lac, there is also the potential these locations could see nothing. Snow will start to end from west to east around 6 p.m., eventually ending by the lakefront by 11 p.m. Blowing snow is possible with northeast winds 15-25 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

We quickly return to sunny skies Friday with cold temperatures as highs peak in the low to mid 20s. Clouds increase this weekend, with highs back near 40°.

TMJ4 Here are the latest snow total predictions for Southeast Wisconsin.

THURSDAY: Snow. Windy

Accum: see map

High: 31°

Wind: NE 15-25 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Windy

Low: 15°

Wind: N 10-20 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 25°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy

High: 41°

Wind: SW 10-20 G35 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries

High: 43°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries

High: 40°