Winter Storm Warning, Ice Storm Warning Wednesday

{***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT DODGE, FOND DU LAC, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, OZAUKEE, SHEYBOYGAN, WASHINGTON, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES FROM 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY TO 12 P.M. THURSDAY. SNOW, SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. POWER OUTAGES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE DUE TO ACCUMULATING ICE.***}

{***A ICE STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, RACINE, AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 6 A.M. WEDNESDAY TO 12 P.M. THURSDAY. FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET WILL LEAD TO DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. POWER OUTAGES ARE ALSO POSSIBLE DUE TO ACCUMULATING ICE.***}

The winter storm is still on track for Wednesday, bringing snow, sleet, and freezing rain across southeastern Wisconsin. Precipitation moves in from the south mid-morning and will continue through Thursday morning. The heaviest precipitation will occur Wednesday afternoon. Here's a breakdown of what to expect:

6-12" of snow north of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington

3-6" of snow & sleet from southern Jefferson, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties to south of a line from Beaver Dam to Port Washington. Freezing rain is possible in this area as well, leading to some additional ice.

0.25-0.50" of ice is likely through Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties, with some sleet and snow mixed in. Temperatures may be warm enough by Lake Michigan, to limit ice accumulation.

Winds will be strong with this storm and out of the east 20-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Winds shift Thursday to out of the west 10-20 mph, with gusts near 35 mph.

A few more snow showers will linger into Thursday, before tapering off in the afternoon. Colder air follows this storm with lows falling into the single digits inland and low teens by the lake Friday morning. Highs top out in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Snow, sleet, & freezing rain. Windy

Accum: see map

High: 32°

Wind: E 20-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers. Cloudy. Windyy

Low: 31°

Wind: NE 15-25 G35 mph

THURSDAY: Isolated snow & sleet. Windy

High: 38°

Wind: W 10-20 G35 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds

High: 25°

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Snow possible early. Becoming sunn

High: 38°

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 38°