Widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Shower and thunderstorms will ramp up Saturday, starting early in the morning.
Locally heavy rainfall can be expected with a line moving south to north Saturday morning.
Once this line moves north, we'll keep isolated showers and t-storms throughout the day, before coverage increases this evening.
Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few showers will linger into Saturday night and Sunday, but most of the day Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.
We will continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.
SATURDAY: Showers & t-storms. Muggy
High: 79
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showersLow: 68Wind: SW 10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 78
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. showers
High: 76
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms
High: 80
Wind: S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms
High: 80