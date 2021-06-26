Widespread showers and thunderstorms Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Shower and thunderstorms will ramp up Saturday, starting early in the morning.

Locally heavy rainfall can be expected with a line moving south to north Saturday morning.

Once this line moves north, we'll keep isolated showers and t-storms throughout the day, before coverage increases this evening.

Highs will be in the upper 70s. A few showers will linger into Saturday night and Sunday, but most of the day Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

We will continue to see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through next week, with temperatures in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Showers & t-storms. Muggy

High: 79

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Few showersLow: 68Wind: SW 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 78

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. showers

High: 76

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms

High: 80

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms

High: 80