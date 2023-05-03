Warming up into the weekend with some chances for rain

High pressure builds Wednesday bringing sunnier skies, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low 50s by the lakefront and in the upper 50s Inland. Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with highs even warmer and in the upper 50s by the lakefront Thursday and in the mid 60s inland.

A weak front will bring the chance for a few rain showers late Thursday into Friday, mainly north of I-94. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs near 60° by the lakefront and in the upper 60s inland. We could even get to 70° closer to the state line.

Looking ahead towards the weekend, Saturday will be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60 by the lakefront and mid 60s inland. A chance for rain returns Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunnyHigh: 53° lakefront...58° inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds

Low: 38°

Wind: Light

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for showers late

High: 58° lakefront...67° inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower

High: 60° lakefront...67° inland

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 60° lakefront...68° inland

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers

High: 63°

