Warmer temperatures make a brief return

We picked up a dusting of snow last night with a couple flurries not out of the question today. Highs will be mild hitting the mid 30s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Breezy winds too, with gusts as high as 25 mph from the northwest.

Cloudier skies but mild for Friday with highs reaching the low 40s. Unfortunately, the winds will stay breezy so it will only feel like the 30s. A cold front arrives by Friday evening bringing the chance for a light area of drizzle or flurries. After that temperatures will start to tumble. Highs on Saturday will be in the early morning hours in the mid 20s falling into the teens by later in the day.

The leading edge of the coldest air will move into southeastern Wisconsin on Sunday with highs in the single digits and wind chills between 10 to 20 below zero. Monday looks pretty miserable with lows below zero and wind chills close to 25 to 30 below in the morning. Very cold air holds on through Wednesday morning before slowly warming up.

THURSDAY: Ch. Flurries, Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 36

Wind: NW 10-20 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 24

Wind: WSW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Mild (Slight Mix At Night)

High: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy Turning Partly Cloudy, Falling Temps

High: 26

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cold

High: 8

W.C. -10 to -20

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Very Cold

High: 5

W.C. -15 to -25

