Breezy but warm Monday with highs in the upper 50s

Temperatures will remain steady or even warm slightly overnight; expect temperatures right around 40-degrees to start Monday. Monday afternoon southwest winds will help boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s near the lake, and low 60s inland. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be breezy.

Tuesday highs will be in the mid to upper 50s lakeside, a little warmer inland, and it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday rain showers move in and highs will climb to around 60-degrees, it may even feel a little humid! There is a slight chance for a few claps of thunder Wednesday evening. A front moves through late Wednesday into early Thursday. Showers will linger into Thursday, and temperatures will cool off late week.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

High: 58

Wind: SW 10-15 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy

High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Showers, windy

High: 59

THURSDAY: Showers

High: 54

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler

High: 48