Warm weather sticking around

After a beautiful start to the week, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures continue Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Temperatures climb more Wednesday, reaching 50° by the early afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The warmer temperatures stick around for Thanksgiving, however the sunshine does not. A developing storm system will push in clouds and even bring a chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon/evening. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.
Thankfully sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, keeping travel around the area good for the holiday.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 47°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Clear skies
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late
High: 52°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 50°