Warm weather sticking around

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon
After a beautiful start to the week, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures continue Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon. Temperatures climb more Wednesday, reaching 50° by the early afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
The warmer temperatures stick around for Thanksgiving, however the sunshine does not. A developing storm system will push in clouds and even bring a chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon/evening. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Thankfully sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, keeping travel around the area good for the holiday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 47°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear skies
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny
High: 50°
Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late
High: 52°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 48°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 50°

