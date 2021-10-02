Warm weather Saturday, scattered showers expected

MILWAUKEE — It's sure is warm and somewhat humid for October this morning. However, our perfect weather is starting to come to an end, but it's not all that bad.

Showers today will be very scattered with much of the day staying dry. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. High temperatures today should be well into the 70s.

A better chance for showers and storms arrives this evening through Sunday.

Get your outdoor activities in today if you can, because Sunday is looking pretty soggy.

It will probably be wet up at Lambeau Field tomorrow as well. Up to an inch of rain is possible the next couple of days.

Temperatures stay mild next week with highs around 70 degrees.

More showers are possible the second half of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Scattered Showers/T-Storms

High: 78

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

Low: 66

Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Showers & T-Storms Likely

High: 74

MONDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. partly Cloudy

High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers Late.

High: 71