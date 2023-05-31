Warm, humid, and sunny Wednesday with a chance of pop-up showers

Warm & toasty weather continues today as highs jump back into the lower 80s at the lakefront to near 90 farther inland. High-pressure remains in control with a southerly wind ushering in more heat & moisture. This may lead to some pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon & early evening hours. Areas just West of Milwaukee have the best chance of seeing rain today, but showers will be scattered. Any rain will be beneficial to the overall May rainfall deficit. Without any additional precipitation, May 2023 will go down as the 6th driest on record in Milwaukee.

Rain chances end at sunset. A few clouds remain overhead tonight as lows drop back into the lower 60s.

It's a copy-and-paste forecast for Thursday and Friday. Although, some drier air may filter in from the East beginning on Friday and through the weekend. This will hamper rain chances for much of SE Wisconsin.

Attention then turns to a backdoor cold front early next week. Long-range computer models still differ on timing & intensity of this cold front. As of this morning, one computer model jumped up its arrival to Sunday! That all said, temperatures are expected to remain warm through the weekend, but slowly step down into next week. This type of front may also spark rain chances. Until there's more clarity on the timing and intensity, rain chances will remain lower early next week.



WEDNESDAY: Warm, Humid & SunnyChance Pop-Up PM Rain/Storm

High: 84 Lake 88 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 61

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Warm, Humid & Sunny

Chance Pop-Up PM Rain/Storm

High: 83 Lake 88 Inland

FRIDAY: Warm, Humid & Sunny

Chance Pop-Up Rain/Storm

High: 80 Lake 88 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warm

High: 78 Lake 86 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77 Lake 85 Inland

