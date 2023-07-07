Temperatures in the 70s remain Friday with mostly sunny skies

A cool & crisp morning gives way to plenty of sunshine by Friday afternoon. High-pressure keeps the weather calm today as highs climb into the mid 70s at the lakefront.

Afternoon temps will climb closer to 80-degrees farther West. Clouds increase from West to East later this afternoon as a cluster of showers moves over the southern Great Lakes. There is a chance for a few sprinkles late tonight. Lows drop into the lower 60s.

Showers come to an end early Saturday. Clouds should break up and allow some sunshine in later in the day.

Highs will begin soaring back into the 80s early next week.

Storm Team 4 continues to monitor an upper-level low pressure system which will occasionally swing showers through the Great Lakes Tuesday - Wednesday.

While timing and positioning of the rain is still unclear, rain chances will be highest on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday. Highs will remain in the lower - mid 80s.



FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight Chance PM ShowersHigh: 75

Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers

Low: 62 Lake

Wind: Variable

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Showers; Becoming Sunny

High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 87

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 85

