Temperatures continue to rise, with highs in the 80s Tuesday

The lake holds off the extreme heat for one more day, but as the wind shifts southeast, today will be a little warmer than yesterday.

Most locations should reach the 80s and the humidity also continues to increase. There is still a small chance north of Milwaukee gets clipped with a stray shower today.

Confidence is very high that tomorrow will be the hottest day of summer. I'm also making the leap to forecasting a high temperature of 100 degrees in Milwaukee. The added humidity will make it feel more like 110 by Wednesday afternoon!

The last time we reached 100 in Milwaukee was June of 2022 and 10 years prior in 2012. This is dangerously hot, especially for those who do not have air conditioning to keep cool. Everyone should limit their time and activity outdoors tomorrow afternoon.



TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers NorthHigh: 82

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 71

Wind: s 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

High: 100

Heat Index: 110

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid.

High: 96, PM Turning Cooler Lakeside

Heat Index: 105

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 81

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.