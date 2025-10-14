Overnight fog has cleared thanks to cooler and drier air filtering into the region. Lows have tumbled into the 50s lakeside and 40s farther inland. Breezy northerly winds are expected, especially near the lakefront.

Sunny and breezy Tuesday; watching for more rain tonight

Sunshine is back today as highs climb into the lower to mid-60s. Clouds move back in this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers are expected overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Clouds will be around for NLCS Game 2 at American Family Field, but it will still be comfortable.

Rain comes to an end by midday Wednesday. There is a slight chance for a few showers on Thursday before temperatures jump back into the 70s on Friday and Saturday. An active weather pattern remains in place through the weekend, prompting chances for showers and storms late Friday into Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy

High: 63

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Likely; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 53

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy

High: 64

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 71

SATURDAY: Chance Showers; Cloudy

High: 70

