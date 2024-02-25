Storms to snow: Early week warmth followed by unsettled weather

After a brief spell of Winter, the Spring-like temperatures return to southeastern Wisconsin this week. Breezy southerly winds continue to usher in more warm air today - raising high temperatures into the lower and mid 50s. With a continued influx of warm air, more cloud cover is expected today. Winds could gust as high as 30mph.

Sunshine increases for Monday as highs continue their upward climb. A lake-breeze may keep Milwaukee a bit cooler, but inland temperatures could jump up towards 60-degrees.

It's looking more likely that widespread 60s are achieved on Tuesday as more warm air and moisture move into the region. An active pattern emerges by midweek. A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible late Tuesday as an area of low-pressure dives in from the northwest.

Late Tuesday night a strong cold-front moves through southern Wisconsin - changing rain to a wintry mix. Temperatures will plummet throughout Wednesday - falling past the freezing mark by the afternoon. Storm Team 4 continues to monitor the track of this system - which may bring some light snow accumulations to the area.

High-pressure moves in behind the departing low & brings plenty of sunshine for Thursday & Friday. Highs will slowly climb from the 40s into the 50s by next weekend.



SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy & MildHigh: 53

Wind: SW/W 5-15 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 35

Wind: W/NE 3-5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake, 60 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Chance Late Shower/Storm

High: 62 Lake, 67 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Chance Snow Showers; Falling Temperatures

High: 32 by 3pm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

