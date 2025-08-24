Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Touch of Fall the Next Few Days

Get ready for a little taste of early fall the next few days with breezy, cooler days and crisp nights. As far as your Sunday is concerned, it will be breezy, and we'll only make it into the low 70s. There's a weak disturbance that will be moving through, and with it, we could see an isolated afternoon shower pop up. Most of the day should be dry though, besides that.

After the slight chance of an isolated evening shower, it's going to get a bit crisp overnight, especially away from the lake. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s lakeside and upper 40s inland.

Monday will be another breezy, early fall-lake day with skies becoming partly cloudy again.

Tuesday is the same story with just a little less wind and highs around 70.

These comfortable temperatures will persist right into the upcoming weekend with a few small chances of rain Friday and maybe Sunday.



WATCH: Southeastern Wisconsin weather: A Touch of Fall the Next Few Days

Southeastern Wisconsin weather: A Touch of Fall the Next Few Days

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and a bit breezy

with a stray afternoon shower possible.

High: 71.

Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of an isolated shower

in the evening, then clearing and cool.

Lows: 53 lakefront... 48 inland.

Wind: WNW 6-12 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and still a bit breezy.

High: 70.

Wind: WNW 10-15 MPH.

TUES: Mostly sunny.

High: 70.

WEDS: Mostly sunny.

High: 75.

THURS: Mostly sunny.

High: 76.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.