A low-pressure system is moving through Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. Rain showers have stayed well north of the area. As the low swings farther east, northwest winds kick in today, gusting as high as 30 mph. Highs jump into the mid-50s.

After a cool and clear night ahead, cloud cover builds in ahead of the next frontal boundary, which moves by late Thursday night and early Friday. A few showers are possible during this timeframe. Highs jump toward 60 degrees by Friday afternoon. Then, a strong cold front dives in on Saturday.

Watch: When we'll see a big drop in temperatures

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy & sunny Wednesday

Temperatures tumble into the mid-40s on Saturday. A clipper system moves by late Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers mixed with light snow are possible for much of southern Wisconsin. Slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces appears possible. There are still changes to the track and intensity of this system. Stay tuned for updates.

A much colder northerly breeze takes hold on Sunday, prompting the chance for a few flurries. Highs stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Windy

High: 56

Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 35

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Rain Likely At Night

High: 53

FRIDAY: Rain Likely Early; Becoming Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Chilly; Chance PM Rain/Snow Mix

High: 44

SUNDAY: Chance Light Snow/Flurry; Partly Cloudy

High: 38

