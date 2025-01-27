Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy Monday but a mild week ahead

A chilly start to this Monday morning with air temperatures in the 20s but increasing winds from the southwest are making it feel more like the single digits. That will be the story for most of the day with a Wind Advisory for most of the daytime hours today as winds could gust as high as 50 mph! Those will likely peak during the early afternoon hours with highs in the low 40s. Some sunshine this morning will bring in increasing clouds as a cold front approaches this evening.

This evening will bring in the chance for a few sprinkles or flurries, mainly off to the north. Lows in the 20s tonight.

A windy pattern will be around for most of the week as we get stuck between low pressures passing to the north and a high pressure down to our south. Another system will pass north of us on Tuesday bringing mostly cloudy skies and some light snow mainly for the northern half of the state. We could see a few flurries for our northern counties.

Overall, mild temperatures this week with highs in the 30s and 40s. I'm looking at Thursday as the best day of the week with sunshine and upper 40s, maybe even close to 50!

MONDAY: Very Windy, Increasing Clouds

High: 41

Wind: SW 15-25 G 45 mph

TONIGHT: Iso. Evening Sprinkle Or Flurry, Breezy

Low: 25

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Breezy & Mostly Cloudy; Light Snow North

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, Partly Cloudy

High: 38

THURSDAY: Breezy, Mostly Sunny, Mild

High: 48

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Ch. South

High: 40

