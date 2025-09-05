Southeast Wisconsin weather: Windy Friday; Fall-like weekend weather

A reinforcing cold front brought scattered showers to much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Not much rain fell, but winds have certainly picked up. Wind gusts have topped 30 to 35 mph and could reach as high as 40 mph in some spots today. Cloud cover will be around this afternoon as highs struggle to stay in the 60s.

Much of the day is dry outside of a spotty sprinkle this morning. Cloud cover will thin out overnight, allowing lows to dip back into the 40s. Widespread frost is not expected given a breezy westerly wind. Cloud cover remains overhead Saturday. A spotty shower or two is possible, but most will stay dry. Highs remain in the lower 60s.

By Sunday, sunshine returns and a slow warm-up begins into early next week. Highs return to the 70s on Monday.

Another cold front brings another chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Windy, and Cool

High: 63

Wind W 15-25 G 40 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear & Breezy

Low: 47

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 63

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 71

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Shower

High: 74

