Southeast Wisconsin weather: Widespread rain expected with overnight storms possible

Yesterday was picture-perfect with highs climbing into the 40s. The clouds are quickly filtering in this morning ahead of our next chance of rain. Scattered showers move in from the SW later this afternoon. Rain begins around 2-3P and then continues overnight and into early Friday morning. Rainfall may be steady at times with some pockets of downpours. Storm Team 4 is also monitoring a bit of instability as this rain moves through. This means that isolated thunder is possible during the overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected.

Meanwhile, the area of low-pressure will swing over southern Wisconsin. Dry air combined with breezy SW winds could bolster temperatures into the 50s - sending temperatures into near-record territory. Wind gusts tonight may top 25 mph.

Friday morning temperatures will back off into the mid/upper 30s. Rain may mix with snow as the system exits by mid-morning Friday.

Some sunshine is possible later on Friday as clouds mix out. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

A two-prong system then impacts much of SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A clipper system is expected to merge with another disturbance coming in from the southwest. Widespread snow is favored for the region as this combined system moves overhead. While areas near the lake may not see much snow, medium-range computer guidance suggests a 1-3" snowfall event is possible. Accumulating snow is more likely farther NW of Milwaukee.

A few flurries are possible early Sunday as the system departs. Breezy conditions are expected as highs only climb to near-30 on Sunday.

Temperatures are back into the mid-30s - near 40 early next week.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds; Mild & Breezy; PM Rain Likely

High: 51

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain/Iso. Thunder; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

Low: 37

Wind: SE/W 10-15 G 25 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance AM Rain/Snow Mix; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 43

SATURDAY: Snow/Mix Likely; 1-3" Snow Accumulation (Mainly NW of Milwaukee)

High: 36

SUNDAY: Slight Chance AM Flurry; Becoming Sunny

High: 30

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 36

