Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet weekend; cooler pattern ahead

Stray showers have been able to form over central Wisconsin during the overnight hours. These stray showers will come to a close a bit later this morning. Breezy southwest winds ramp up, sending afternoon highs into the lower to mid-70s under a partly sunny sky.

Meanwhile, a cold front will move into Wisconsin late tonight and eventually stall over southeast Wisconsin tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms are possible along and ahead of this front tonight. Severe weather is not expected.

Rounds of showers will move along the front as it stalls over far southeast Wisconsin on Saturday. Highs remain in the lower 70s until a secondary front clears the region late Sunday.

An area of low pressure develops in the south-central Plains and then pushes northeast toward Michigan on Sunday. This will reinforce rain showers in far southeast Wisconsin into the latter half of the weekend. The overall track of this low has shifted a bit farther east, leading to overall lower rain totals.

While this low is moving through the area, wind gusts could top 25 to 30 mph. Temperatures plummet into the upper 50s on Sunday. Sunshine is back on Monday, with highs returning to the mid-60s.

Highs will settle in the mid-50s for much of next week. Another round of rain is likely late Monday into Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Stray Showers Early; Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild

High: 73

Wind S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storm; Breezy & Cloudy

Low: 61

SATURDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy & Warm

High: 71

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Windy & Cooler

High: 58

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Windy

High: 64

TUESDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 55

