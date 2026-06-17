Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet Wednesday with strong storms possible this afternoon

Showers are already on the way to southern Wisconsin and will arrive into Milwaukee during the mid & late morning hours. Widespread rain continues into the early afternoon before breaking towards the early evening. As an area of low-pressure swings through Wisconsin, a warm front will surge Northward. Most hi-res models keep this frontal boundary well South of Wisconsin. If it is able to climb farther North towards the State Line, a few stronger storms will be possible later in the afternoon/evening hours. The severe threat will also increase if morning rain is able to clear quickly.

Overall, a solid 0.5" - 1.00" of rain is expected today — with the highest totals near the State Line. Grab the rain jacket before heading out!

Rain showers end tonight and increasing sunshine is forecast for Thursday. Highs return to the lower and mid-70s. The next chance of storms arrives on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers/storms; Some PM Storms could be Strong

High: 65

Wind: SW to SE 10-20 G 30 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 72

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Warmer

High: 75

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms

High: 71

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