Southeast Wisconsin weather: Wet and windy start to your Wednesday morning

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms have spread over SE Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. While severe weather is not expected, storms have the potential to produce lightning & pea-sized hail. The most widespread rain is around during the morning hours before the showers scatter out around lunchtime. SE winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Rain chances continue through the evening hours before exiting from West to East. Clouds remain overhead today with highs only reaching the lower 50s. Winds become more westerly tonight. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the lower 40s.

It's smooth sailing for the end of the week as high-pressure moves into the Midwest. Highs will be a bit cooler at first (only in the upper 40s/lower 50s) before more mild air moves in next week. Minus extra clouds on Sunday, sunshine is expected throughout the rest of the 7-day forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Isolated Storm; Cloudy & Breezy High: 53

Wind: SE 10-20 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Ending; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: NE to W 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 52

